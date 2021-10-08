Deals: Carriers Introduce First Offers on Apple Watch Series 7

Today, pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 began on Apple.com as well as on participating carrier websites. Similar to years past, the launch of a new Apple Watch is seeing a few solid day one discounts from carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile/Sprint.Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



For all pre-orders, the Apple Watch Series 7 can be ordered today, and it will begin shipping (and be available in stores) on October 15.

*AT&T*AT&T's offer for the new Apple Watch requires you to purchase two models, and then you'll get $200 off in bill credits. This offer supports the Series 3 (up to $289.99), Series 4 (up to $699.99), Series 5 (up to $749.99), Series 6 (up to $799.99), SE (up to $359.99), and Series 7 (up to $799.99).



You'll need to buy two Apple Watch models, and place both on a qualifying installment plan with AT&T. The Apple Watch purchases must be two new lines or a new line and an upgraded line. Certified refurbished watches are excluded from this deal.



After purchasing, your $200 credit will begin within three billing cycles, applied in equal amounts over the entire installment plan term.

*Verizon/T-Mobile/Sprint*When purchasing the Apple Watch Series 7 directly from Apple.com (or at an Apple Store) and activating it on a new line with Verizon, T-Mobile, or Sprint, you can get a $100 e-gift card. Full details are available on Apple's site as you go through the model selection and checkout process.



Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

