Apple today announced its long-awaited major redesign for the MacBook Pro, featuring configurations with the M1 Pro and ‌M1‌ Max chip, an HDMI port and SD card reader, MagSafe charging, a notch, and more.

The MacBook Pro is available in 14.2-inch and 16.2 display sizes. The right side of the machine features a HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and an SD card reader, while the left side of the machine features ‌MagSafe‌ 3, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headphone jack. The MacBook Pro now features ‌MagSafe‌ charging with ‌MagSafe‌ 3.



The MacBook Pro features significantly reduced display borders. The mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display features ProMotion with refresh rates up to 120Hz.



The menu bar now wraps around the camera, which is housed in the notch. The notch contains a 1080p webcam with a wider aperture and a larger image sensor.



The keyboard features a full-height function key row in place of the Touch Bar, and the entire keyboard area is now black.



The MacBook Pro also features improved studio-quality mics and speakers that support Spatial Audio, with the 16-inch model featuring a six-speaker system.



The redesigned MacBook Pro features configurations with two new Apple silicon chips. Apple's The ‌M1‌ Pro chip is a scaled-up, more powerful variant of the ‌M1‌ chip. The ‌M1‌ Pro chip features a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, a more capable Media Engine, more Thunderbolt controllers, support for up to 32GB of RAM, and more. The ‌M1‌ Max chip features the same 10-core CPU as the ‌M1‌ Pro, but includes a 32-core GPU with support for up to 64GB of RAM.



*More to follow...*



Related Roundups: MacBook Pro 13", MacBook Pro 16"

Tag: October 2021 Apple Event

Buyer's Guide: 13" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy), 16" MacBook Pro (Don't Buy)

Related Forum: MacBook Pro



This article, "Apple Unveils Redesigned MacBook Pro With Notch, Added Ports, M1 Pro or M1 Max Chip, and More" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums