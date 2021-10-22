The best Apple Watch Series 7 third-party bands for 2021

Now that the Apple Watch Series 7 has finally rolled out to customers across the globe — and it's getting harder to get what you want from Apple — it's time to expand your wardrobe with some of our favorite Apple Watch bands.



As we recently learned, all of your old Apple Watch bands are compatible with the Apple Watch Series 7, so if you have a treasured band in your collection, you can still use it with your Apple Watch.Still, you might be looking for a new watchband to add to your collection. That's why we've selected ten of our favorite Apple Watch bands to share with you. And if you're looking for the best deal on an Apple Watch, check out the AppleInsider Series 7 Price Guide.



