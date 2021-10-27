New 16-inch MacBook Pro review: More power & more convenience for more money

Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro is an interesting blend of very new and some older technologies, packaged up with the most power Apple can bear in a portable Mac.



The new 16-inch MacBook Pro

When Apple introduced the M1-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro, it was effectively just a processor swap. This is a play out of the shift from PowerPC to Intel, where they did the same thing with effectively the entire line before doing chassis modifications more suitable to the new-to-Apple technology.



