Jack Dorsey reportedly preparing to step down as Twitter CEO

Jack Dorsey, the CEO and co-founder of Twitter, is believed to be preparing to step away from his role as the head of the micro-blogging app.



As the head of Twitter, Jack Dorsey has had to weather many controversies on the site, but it seems the next one will primarily feature him. It is thought that the CEO will soon be stepping down.According to anonymous sources of CNBC on Monday, Dorsey is expected to step down from his position. Few details are provided by the sources, such as when it would be announced or the reasons behind the move.



Read more...