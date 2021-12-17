Best Apple Watch apps, iOS 15.2 features, and leaked Apple monitors on the AppleInsider Podcast

On the AppleInsider podcast this week, your hosts discuss the new features in iOS 15.2, LG working on ProDisplay XDR successor, and highlight the best Apple Watch apps.



iOS 15.2 and macOS Monterey 12.1 are now available and bring new features across Apple's platforms. iPhone users running iOS 15.2 can now select Legacy Contacts which allows a trusted contact to access your iCloud data after death.App Privacy Report can now be enabled which reveals what URLs, sensors, and other data third-party apps are accessing in the background. For the Mac, SharePlay comes to macOS 12.1 while the much anticipated Universal Control feature is delayed until Spring 2022.



