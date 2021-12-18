Top Stories: What's New in iOS 15.2, Universal Control Delayed, and More

Just a week ahead of Christmas, things remain busy in the Apple news and rumor world, with Apple this week releasing iOS 15.2, macOS Monterey 12.1, and other related operating system updates. Unfortunately, the much-anticipated Universal Control feature didn't make the cut, so we'll have to wait until 2022 for that.

As far as rumors go, we heard more about next year's iPhone 14, an updated larger iMac, and potentially some new external displays, so read on for details on these stories and more!

*iOS 15.2 Released: Here is Everything New*Apple this week released iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 following over a month and a half of beta testing. As usual, there are lots of new features, such as the App Privacy Report and Communication Safety, so make sure to check out our list of everything new in iOS 15.2.

On our YouTube channel, we went hands on with the Apple Music Voice Plan, which is available starting with iOS 15.2. The plan lets you use Apple Music exclusively with Siri for $4.99 per month, but there are some limitations, so be sure to watch the video for more details.



Apple also released macOS 12.1 with SharePlay, as well as watchOS 8.3 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 15.2 for the Apple TV.

*Apple Delays Universal Control Feature Until Spring 2022*One of the key new features that Apple announced for macOS Monterey was Universal Control, but it has yet to be released, and Apple has now confirmed the feature has been delayed until spring 2022.

Universal Control will allow for several Macs and iPads placed side by side to be controlled with a single mouse or trackpad. Apple previously said the feature would be available before the end of the year.

*iPhone 14 Pro Models Rumored to Feature 48-Megapixel Camera and 8GB of RAM*While it has only been a few months since Apple released the iPhone 13 lineup, rumors are already starting to surface about iPhone 14 models.

According to analyst Jeff Pu, two iPhone 14 Pro models set to be released in September 2022 will be equipped with an upgraded 48-megapixel main camera and an increased 8GB of RAM. For more details, read our story on how the 48-megapixel camera is expected to work.

*27-Inch iMac Pro With Mini-LED Display Expected to Launch in Spring 2022*One of the first new Apple products expected to launch next year is a 27-inch iMac with an Apple silicon chip and a mini-LED display in the spring.

According to display industry analyst Ross Young, the new 27-inch iMac will support ProMotion with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. The computer is expected to be powered by the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips as found in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and we've put together a short video going over everything we've heard about the machine so far.

*Apple Rumored to Launch Lower-Priced 24-Inch and 27-Inch External Displays: What to Expect*In addition to a new 27-inch iMac, rumors suggest Apple is also planning to release consumer-oriented 24-inch and 27-inch external displays that would be more affordable than the high-end Pro Display XDR.

Apple is also said to be planning a new Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip and added support for ProMotion. The current Pro Display XDR was released in December 2019 and costs a hefty $4,999.

*No Foldable iPhone Expected Until 2023 at the Earliest, But 2024 More Likely*Apple is not expected to introduce a foldable iPhone until 2023 at the earliest, with 2024 being the more likely target date, according to display analyst Ross Young, who has a reliable track record with Apple rumors.

Back in May, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple was working to launch a foldable ‌iPhone‌ with an 8-inch flexible OLED display in 2023, but he has said little else about Apple's work on foldable devices since then.

