Google strikes deal to restore Disney networks to YouTube TV

Following a brief outage, YouTube TV is regaining access to Disney channels, with the media giant and Google reaching a deal to provide subscribers with the Disney-owned networks.



After failing to reach an agreement on Friday to allow Google's YouTube TV to provide customers with access to Disney properties on its channel roster, the channels were pulled from view on Saturday. Barely 24 hours later, and the situation has reversed.Google and Disney have hammered out a new agreement for Disney's programming to be shown to YouTube TV subscribers. Access to Disney networks including ESPN and FX, including both live and on-demand content, are slowly being restored to users, along with any recordings users had in their library.



