Apple will see flagship iPhone 13 production begin on Indian soil early next year, courtesy of Foxconn's factory in Chennai, reports the Economic Daily News.

The plans come following a reported improvement of semiconductor supply in the region, as well as a successful trial production run of the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ by Foxconn.



Mass production is set to start in February, and the Foxconn plant is expected to directly supply the local domestic market as well as shore up oversees demand, with 20-30% of iPhones produced in India usually earmarked for export.



Since the launch of Apple's ‌iPhone 13‌ series in September, the ‌iPhone 13‌ has proved the most popular model in India, selling more than the high-end iPhone 13 Pro, and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max.



Still, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 are said to be the current best-selling iPhones in the country. The two models are also produced by Foxconn, while the second-generation iPhone SE is produced by Wistron's factory in Bengaluru.



A report earlier in the year said Taiwanese Apple supplier Pegatron would share ‌iPhone 13‌ mini orders with Foxconn in India, producing the smallest model at its own factory in Chennai. With the addition of the ‌iPhone 13‌ series to its Indian manufacturing plans, Apple will make nearly 70% of iPhones sold in the country locally.



Related Roundup: iPhone 13

Tags: Economic Daily News, India

Buyer's Guide: iPhone 13 (Buy Now)

Related Forum: iPhone



This article, "iPhone 13 Mass Production Set to Begin in India From February" first appeared on MacRumors.com



Discuss this article in our forums