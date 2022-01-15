Apple to Allow In-App Third-Party Payment Options for First Time in the Netherlands

Apple has announced that it will allow third-party payment options for in-app purchases for dating apps in the Netherlands, in the first ever concession of its kind.

In a message on its developer site late on Friday, spotted by Bloomberg, Apple announced that it will comply with a Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) ruling that demands the availability of third-party payment services to pay for in-app purchases in dating apps. The move will circumvent Apple's 15 to 30 percent commission on in-app purchases.



To comply with the ACM order, Apple is introducing a pair of "entitlements" for developers to implement their own third-party payment options in Dutch dating apps.

To comply with the ACM's order, we're introducing two optional new entitlements exclusively applicable to dating apps on the Netherlands App Store that provide additional payment processing options for users. Dating app developers who want to continue using Apple’s in-app purchase system may do so and no further action is needed. Before considering applying for one of these entitlements, it's important to understand that some App Store features that you may use won't be available to your customers, in part because we cannot validate the security and safety of payments that take place outside of the App Store's private and secure payment system. Because Apple will not be directly aware of purchases made using alternative methods, Apple will not be able to assist users with refunds, purchase history, subscription management, and other issues encountered when purchasing digital goods and services through these alternative purchasing methods. You will be responsible for addressing such issues with customers.

Apple added that it disagrees with the ACM ruling and believes it is "not in our users' best interest" and has appealed the decision to a higher court. Specifically, Apple explained that it is "concerned these changes could compromise the user experience, and create new threats to user privacy and data security."



Apple highlighted the benefits of its own payment system to developers and the company's first-party payment option continues to be available.

Apple designed the App Store to be a safe and trusted place for people to discover and download apps. Apple's in-app purchase system, an integral part of our world-class commerce platform, offers people a private and secure user experience across apps and Apple devices, and makes it easy for them to manage their purchases and subscriptions for digital goods and services.

Apple added that it will provide further information about the mandated changes shortly.



