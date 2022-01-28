How to watch the first episode of Apple TV+ 'The Afterparty' for free

Apple TV+ is heavily promoting its new murder mystery comedy, "The Afterparty," with its first episode now free on YouTube, and also a live Twitter streaming.

Tiffany Haddish in "The Afterparty"

Chris Miller and Phil Lord's "The Afterparty" is an eight-part murder mystery comedy that is streaming on Apple TV+ from January 28, 2022. It's a "Rashomon" style series where every episode tells the same story from a different character's perspective - and each is in a different genre, too.



