Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump’s Top Iran Official Says Attempt to Storm Baghdad Embassy ‘Orchestrated by Iranian Regime’

Mediaite Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump’s special representative for Iran appeared on CNN New Years’ Day to discuss the large-scale protests that roiled the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. “Did you anticipate that you’d see the type of response that we’re dealing with right now? Were you at all concerned the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad would be a […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Tweets At Iran, Says They Will Be Held Responsible

Trump Tweets At Iran, Says They Will Be Held Responsible 00:32

 President Donald Trump threatened Iran, saying they will be held responsible for the damage they made. According to Business Insider, violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad caused damage. Protesters stormed the gates of the U.S. Embassy in the Iraqi capital, suspected of supporting...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: US Embassy Stormed [Video]WEB EXTRA: US Embassy Stormed

Protesters in Iraq attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting fires and breaking windows. A U.S. official told CBS News that protesters scaled a wall and got into a reception area outside..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published

More attacks on US embassy as Trump warns Iran [Video]More attacks on US embassy as Trump warns Iran

More attacks on US embassy as Trump warns Iran

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump threatens Iran after US Embassy attacked in Baghdad

Washington DC [USA] Jan 1 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Tuesday blamed Iran for the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad and said that the Islamic Republic...
Sify

News24.com | WATCH | 'I like peace' - Trump says he does not expect war with Iran

US President Donald Trump has said he does not foresee war with Tehran, after pro-Iranian demonstrators stormed the US embassy in Iraq.
News24


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.