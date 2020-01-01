Trump’s Top Iran Official Says Attempt to Storm Baghdad Embassy ‘Orchestrated by Iranian Regime’

President Donald Trump’s special representative for Iran appeared on CNN New Years’ Day to discuss the large-scale protests that roiled the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. “Did you anticipate that you’d see the type of response that we’re dealing with right now? Were you at all concerned the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad would be a […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: US Embassy Stormed Protesters in Iraq attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting fires and breaking windows. A U.S. official told CBS News that protesters scaled a wall and got into a reception area outside.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:39Published 13 minutes ago More attacks on US embassy as Trump warns Iran More attacks on US embassy as Trump warns Iran Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:06Published 5 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Donald Trump threatens Iran after US Embassy attacked in Baghdad Washington DC [USA] Jan 1 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Tuesday blamed Iran for the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad and said that the Islamic Republic...

Sify 15 hours ago



News24.com | WATCH | 'I like peace' - Trump says he does not expect war with Iran US President Donald Trump has said he does not foresee war with Tehran, after pro-Iranian demonstrators stormed the US embassy in Iraq.

News24 3 hours ago





Tweets about this