Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Celebs label Trump a ‘threat’ to America, tell people to prepare for war following airstrike on Iran general

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Hollywood's most outspoken stars are labeling President Donald Trump a threat to Americans and calling for citizens to prepare for war after Friday's airstrike killing of Iran's top militarian.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Bay Area Iranian Community Uneasy Following Deadly Airstrike on Suleimani

Bay Area Iranian Community Uneasy Following Deadly Airstrike on Suleimani 02:04

 Among Bay Area Iranians, Thursday's U.S. airstrike on Iran general Suleimani is causing concern for the safety of their families. Wilson Walker reports. (1-3-20)

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Airstrike on Iranian General Spurs Anti-War Demonstrations in San Francisco, San Jose [Video]U.S. Airstrike on Iranian General Spurs Anti-War Demonstrations in San Francisco, San Jose

Hundreds marched in protest here in the Bay Area and around the country after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran's top general. Da Lin reports. (1-4-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:22Published

Protests Take Place Around Massachusetts After Killing Of Iran General Qassem Soleimani [Video]Protests Take Place Around Massachusetts After Killing Of Iran General Qassem Soleimani

WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Geraldo Bashes Kilmeade For ‘Cheering’ Iran Strike in Fiery Fox Clash: You ‘Never Met a War You Didn’t Like!’

Fox & Friends erupted Friday morning as guest Geraldo Rivera clashed with host Brian Kilmeade over the President Donald Trump-directed airstrike which killed...
Mediaite

Fox’s Ed Rollins Argues Congress Had No Right to Be Briefed on Iran Because of ‘Leaks’ During Impeachment

Amid the outcry from Congressional Democrats that they were not briefed ahead of the airstrike which took out Iran general Qasem Soleimani, one Fox News analyst...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KellyFria

KellyC Celebs are fools who should shut up & do what they’re paid to do-play pretend-too stupid to do anything else! Cele… https://t.co/FZOn2dRlYs 19 minutes ago

dougcarl88181

douglas carlson Celebs label Trump a ‘threat’ to America, tell people to prepare for war following airstrike on Iran general… https://t.co/G8PZu6afgf 4 hours ago

DlarsonNC

David Larson Celebs label Trump a ‘threat’ to America, tell people to prepare for war following airstrike on Iran general… https://t.co/P0BuH8xVl3 6 hours ago

DONNAMACKEY2

[email protected] Fox News: Celebs label Trump a ‘threat’ to America, tell people to prepare for war following airstrike on Iran gene… https://t.co/XFMnS5pV0j 8 hours ago

joselkings

Jose Kings Celebs label Trump a ‘threat’ to America, tell people to prepare for war following airstrike on Iran general… https://t.co/kh3Jkky94i 10 hours ago

sensibilisfella

Sensibilisfella The Hollywood Schmucks continue demonstrating their ignorance. Celebs label Trump a ‘threat’ to America, tell peopl… https://t.co/olWJweckRT 12 hours ago

Wille2k

CC (concerned citizen) Celebs label Trump a ‘threat’ to America, tell people to prepare for war following airstrike on Iran general… https://t.co/fIdbrfwJBo 12 hours ago

Paul54463677

Paul Celebs label Trump a ‘threat’ to America, tell people to prepare for war following airstrike on Iran general https://t.co/dx2a9JIhQJ 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.