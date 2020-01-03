Global  

Rose McGowan Tweets Apology to Iran Following Strike Against Soleimani: ‘Please Do Not Kill Us’

Mediaite Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Actress Rose McGowan sent out a number of tweets apparently apologizing to Iran and asking them “please do not kill us” for the strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. “The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize,” McGowan said Friday. “We want peace with your nation. […]
News video: Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General 01:16

 Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for a "forceful" retaliation. ... a forceful revenge awaits the criminals who have his blood and the blood...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tensions Escalate After Drone Strike Killed Iranian Military Leader [Video]Tensions Escalate After Drone Strike Killed Iranian Military Leader

Team coverage of repercussions from and reaction to preemptive strike that killed Iranian commander Soleimani (1-3-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:34Published

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. [Video]General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rose McGowan tweets apology to Iran for killing Soleimani, says US is 'held hostage by terrorist regime'

Rose McGowan sparked outrage on Friday by apologizing to the country of Iran on Twitter after its top military general was killed in an airstrike ordered by...
FOXNews.com

Rose McGowan’s walk-back of her apology to Iran gets slammed: 'Stay off social media'

Rose McGowan is being lambasted for walking back a public apology she made to Iran in early tweets on Friday, reacting to President Trump's order of the...
FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

Ladude2014

Scott RT @QStormisuponus: This disgusts me. Rose McGowan tweets apology to Iran for killing Soleimani, says US is 'held hostage by terrorist re… 3 minutes ago

RebeccaOnFOX7

Rebecca Thomas RT @fox7austin: Rose McGowan sparked outrage on Friday by apologizing to the country of Iran on Twitter after its top military general was… 6 minutes ago

12NewsNow

12NewsNow Actress Rose McGowan tweets apology to Iran: 'The USA has disrespected your country' https://t.co/hdMgj24u3J 22 minutes ago

6NewsCTX

KCENNews Celebrities are reacting to the latest news on the escalating tension between the U.S. and Iran. https://t.co/eJbI1mqpNm 22 minutes ago

shalomspiess

Kevin Spiess Those that scream the loudest... Have the most to hide... https://t.co/m71RBtUFxL 33 minutes ago

TouchoHoney

A Touch of Honey Rose McGowan tweets apology to Iran for killing Soleimani, says US is 'held hostage by terrorist regime' https://t.co/9T6NQAhZPV 34 minutes ago

3vroRvr

𝒦𝓻ï§ Troubled Actress Rose McGowan Tweets Bizarre Apology -- TO IRAN -- For U.S. Taking Out Quds Force General https://t.co/r0Y4bCXzmM 37 minutes ago

lynnsdoll

Rebecca RT @ItoniLl: Rose McGowan tweets apology to Iran for killing Soleimani, says US is 'held hostage by terrorist regime' This Woman should be… 40 minutes ago

