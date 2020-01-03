Rose McGowan Tweets Apology to Iran Following Strike Against Soleimani: ‘Please Do Not Kill Us’
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Actress Rose McGowan sent out a number of tweets apparently apologizing to Iran and asking them “please do not kill us” for the strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. “The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize,” McGowan said Friday. “We want peace with your nation. […]
Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for a "forceful" retaliation. ... a forceful revenge awaits the criminals who have his blood and the blood...
The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...