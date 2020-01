Sunday, 5 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Olivia Wilde and Taylor Russell walk the carpet while attending the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards Nominees Brunch on Saturday (January 4) at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, Calif. The ladies are both nominated at the upcoming awards show – Olivia for Best First Feature for Booksmart and Taylor for Best Supporting Female for Waves. [...] 👓 View full article