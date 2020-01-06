Global  

Beating Tarantino, Sam Mendes wins best director Golden Globe for '1917'

Sify Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Beating Quentin Tarantino and Todd Philips, Director Sam Mendes on Sunday received the 77th Golden Globe Award for the Best Director in Motion Picture Category for his film '1917'.
Credit: THR Events - Published < > Embed
News video: Sam Mendes Talks '1917' Double Win | Golden Globes 2020

Sam Mendes Talks '1917' Double Win | Golden Globes 2020 07:17

 Mendes won best director for his WWI drama as well as best motion picture drama at the 2020 Golden Globes.

