Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chhapaak: DP reveals she had panic attack

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The actress gets candid with BT
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Chhapaak' Trailer [Video]'Chhapaak' Trailer

Chhapaak Trailer - Malti (Deepika Padukone) was attacked with acid on a street in New Delhi, in 2005. Through her story, the film makes an attempt to understand the on-ground consequences of surviving..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published

With pension for acid attack survivors, 'Chhapaak' serves 'purpose' [Video]With pension for acid attack survivors, 'Chhapaak' serves 'purpose'

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar is over-the-moon with her latest directorial "Chhapaak" as she says the movie has succeeded to serve its "purpose" after Uttarakhand announced pension for acid attack survivors..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:20Published


Tweets about this

f_deepika

Chhaapak RT @DeepikaPaduk1FC: Deepika Padukone reveals she had a panic attack on second day of Chhapaak shoot https://t.co/f1m6L20tWo https://t.co/0… 1 week ago

DeepikaPaduk1FC

Deepika Padukone FC Deepika Padukone reveals she had a panic attack on second day of Chhapaak shoot https://t.co/f1m6L20tWo https://t.co/0djPn3tMHS 1 week ago

ThisIsSunrise

Sunrise Radio ❗️BOLLYWOOD NEWS❗️ Deepika Padukone reveals she had a panic attack on second day of Chhapaak shoot. Find our why h… https://t.co/m4t38k2Jdu 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.