JUST IN: U.S. Forces on High Alert for Possible ‘Imminent Threat’ From Iranian Drone Strikes

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
CNN reported on Tuesday morning that the U.S. military forces are on high alert for possible drone attacks amid recent escalating tensions between America and Iran.
Credit: Wochit
News video: Tucker Carlson Slams Conservatives Over Iran

Tucker Carlson Slams Conservatives Over Iran 00:30

 On Monday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized conservative hawks who have pushed for conflict with Iran. He lashed out at conservatives for accepting "uncritically" claims from US intelligence that Iran posed an imminent threat. He said that conservatives went too fast from hating the...

Eye On The Day 1/7 [Video]Eye On The Day 1/7

EYE ON THE DAY: U.S. officials are on alert for possible retaliation from Iran, wildfires continue to burn in Australia, and the taxi fleet that's taking to the skies. Would you try to catch a ride?

Credit: CBS4 Miami

U.S. Drone Strike in Iran Kills Commander of Iranian Forces [Video]U.S. Drone Strike in Iran Kills Commander of Iranian Forces

U.S. Drone Strike in Iran Kills Commander of Iranian Forces

Credit: WEVV


US prepares for possible Iranian reprisal after drone strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials braced for Iran to respond to the killing of its most powerful general, noting heightened military readiness in the country...
Seattle Times

US troops are stationed across the Middle East and now could be a target

US troops are stationed across the Middle East and now could be a targetIran has promised severe revenge for the U.S.’s killing of Qassem Soleimani, the country’s powerful military commander. Across the Middle East, these threats...
WorldNews Also reported by •PolitiFact

Debbie56111656

Debbie RT @DeanObeidallah: @realDonaldTrump @GOPLeader @foxandfriends Lets pray for the safety of our troops that Trump has put in harms way in or… 37 minutes ago

badwolf303

BadWolf303 🇺🇸🆘‼️ RT @DeanObeidallah: Lets pray for the safety of our troops that Trump has put in harms way in order to help his 2020 campaign: JUST IN: U.S… 45 minutes ago

dmataconis

Doug Mataconis JUST IN: U.S. Forces on High Alert for Possible ‘Imminent Threat’ From Iranian Drone Strikes https://t.co/eQ0A4P2ie9 1 hour ago

DeanObeidallah

(((DeanObeidallah))) @realDonaldTrump @GOPLeader @foxandfriends Lets pray for the safety of our troops that Trump has put in harms way i… https://t.co/q1eYbGLvlU 1 hour ago

DeanObeidallah

(((DeanObeidallah))) Lets pray for the safety of our troops that Trump has put in harms way in order to help his 2020 campaign: JUST IN:… https://t.co/fj1WRFsOG7 1 hour ago

