CNN Settles Lawsuit With Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

CNN, on Tuesday, settled a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann — who alleged that the network made “vicious” and “direct attacks” against him following a viral confrontation with Native American activist Nathan Phillips in January 2019. According to Cincinnati-area Fox station Fox19, “The amount of the settlement was not made public during a […] 👓 View full article

