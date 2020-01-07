CNN Settles Lawsuit With Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () CNN, on Tuesday, settled a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann — who alleged that the network made “vicious” and “direct attacks” against him following a viral confrontation with Native American activist Nathan Phillips in January 2019. According to Cincinnati-area Fox station Fox19, “The amount of the settlement was not made public during a […]
