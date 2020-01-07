Global  

CNN Settles Lawsuit With Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
CNN, on Tuesday, settled a lawsuit with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann — who alleged that the network made “vicious” and “direct attacks” against him following a viral confrontation with Native American activist Nathan Phillips in January 2019. According to Cincinnati-area Fox station Fox19, “The amount of the settlement was not made public during a […]
News video: CNN Reportedly Settles Lawsuit With Nick Sandmann

CNN Reportedly Settles Lawsuit With Nick Sandmann 00:36

 CNN has reportedly settled a lawsuit brought against it by Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic School student who was shown in a video standing close to close to and staring at Nick Phillips, a participant in the Washington DC Indigenous People’s March.

CNN confirms a settlement has been reached with Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann

CNN has reached a settlement with Nick Sandmann, a Covington Catholic High School student who had sued the news outlet saying it defamed him.  
USATODAY.com

CNN Agrees To Settle With Covington Catholic Student Nick Sandmann

Amount of settlement not known.
Daily Caller


