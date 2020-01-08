Trump Claims Soleimani Was ‘Planning New Attacks on American Targets But We Stopped Him’
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () President Donald Trump claimed that slain Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani was “planning new attacks on American targets, but we stopped him” with the airstrike that Trump ordered. Flanked by a posse of political and military leaders, Trump held a press conference in the Grand Foyer of the White House Wednesday morning, where he […]
President Donald Trump used the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in his re-election campaign. According to Reuters, thousands of people cheered when Trump said Soleimani’s death saved lives. Trump claims that killing him delivered “American justice” and rejecting any criticism from...
More Americans than not believe that Trump authorizing a strike on an Iranian commander... ...was partly driven by his upcoming Senate impeachment trial, according to a new poll. The administration has..
Responding to a question on why the American people should trust U.S. intelligence on the imminent threat posed by Qassem Soleimani, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said agency personnel do their 'best'..