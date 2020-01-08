Global  

Trump Claims Soleimani Was ‘Planning New Attacks on American Targets But We Stopped Him’

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Trump Claims Soleimani Was ‘Planning New Attacks on American Targets But We Stopped Him’President Donald Trump claimed that slain Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani was “planning new attacks on American targets, but we stopped him” with the airstrike that Trump ordered. Flanked by a posse of political and military leaders, Trump held a press conference in the Grand Foyer of the White House Wednesday morning, where he […]
News video: Trump Claims 'American Justice' With Killing Of Qassem Soleimani

Trump Claims 'American Justice' With Killing Of Qassem Soleimani 00:32

 President Donald Trump used the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in his re-election campaign. According to Reuters, thousands of people cheered when Trump said Soleimani’s death saved lives. Trump claims that killing him delivered “American justice” and rejecting any criticism from...

Most Americans Think Trump's Iran Efforts Are To Limit Impeachment Headlines [Video]Most Americans Think Trump's Iran Efforts Are To Limit Impeachment Headlines

More Americans than not believe that Trump authorizing a strike on an Iranian commander... ...was partly driven by his upcoming Senate impeachment trial, according to a new poll. The administration has..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:43Published

Pompeo: Soleimani was plotting 'imminent attacks' [Video]Pompeo: Soleimani was plotting 'imminent attacks'

Responding to a question on why the American people should trust U.S. intelligence on the imminent threat posed by Qassem Soleimani, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said agency personnel do their 'best'..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published


Trump Says U.S. Would Hit 52 Iranian Sites if American Targets Attacked

Trump Says U.S. Would Hit 52 Iranian Sites if American Targets AttackedPresident Donald Trump said on Saturday the United States has targeted 52 Iranian sites that it would strike if Iran attacks Americans or U.S. assets in response...
WorldNews

Poll: By 2-1 Margin, Public Says Trump’s Killing of Soleimani Made Americans ‘Less Safe,’ Majority Say Strike Was ‘Reckless’

The American public is highly skeptical of the benefits of President Donald Trump’s latest actions against Iran, and most fear that his decision to kill...
Mediaite


jleonard63

JOHNLEONARD Trump claims Soleimani was planning to hit four Embassies. Maybe Trump's intelligence got confused with the hotel Embassy Suites. 3 hours ago

DWapenveld

FedUpVetBristola RT @TomthunkitsMind: HIS LIES ARE GETTING YUGE: Trump, without evidence, claims Soleimani "was actively planning new attacks & he was looki… 12 hours ago

TomthunkitsMind

Tomthunkit™ HIS LIES ARE GETTING YUGE: Trump, without evidence, claims Soleimani "was actively planning new attacks & he was lo… https://t.co/6BP8ZweT4s 12 hours ago

shigrin

cattitude RT @dcpoll: Esper admits he never saw any specific evidence that Iran was planning attacks on 4 US embassies, which Trump claims as the jus… 13 hours ago

beingray

Ray Osborne RT @TomthunkitsMind: THIS IS A WHOPPER: Trump, without evidence, claims Soleimani "was actively planning new attacks & he was looking very… 14 hours ago

JediTransition

Brian Shook RT @KindeandTrue: Mark Esper claims he never saw any specific piece of evidence that Iran was planning to attack four US Embassies. Is Tr… 14 hours ago

KindeandTrue

Morning's Minion ✝️ ‏ Mark Esper claims he never saw any specific piece of evidence that Iran was planning to attack four US Embassies.… https://t.co/kWBFdwJknO 15 hours ago

TomthunkitsMind

Tomthunkit™ THIS IS A WHOPPER: Trump, without evidence, claims Soleimani "was actively planning new attacks & he was looking ve… https://t.co/HjNpp924DD 15 hours ago

