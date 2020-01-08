Global  

Trump Campaign Official Shot Down By Fox Host Stuart Varney For Wild Iran Claim: ‘I Find That Very Hard to Believe’

Mediaite Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Fox Business' *Stuart Varney* was quite skeptical when Trump campaign adviser and regular guest *Harlan Hill* claimed that Democrats are retweeting the Iranian flag en masse.
News video: Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl

Trump And Bloomberg Buy Ad Time During The Super Bowl 00:32

 President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg plan to air a 60-second television commercial during the Super Bowl. According to Reuters, the ad shows how devoted they are to use large resources to reach millions of viewers. Trump campaign officials said the campaign paid $10 million for air time...

Ex-Fox Reporter Says She Dodged Trump’s Kiss [Video]Ex-Fox Reporter Says She Dodged Trump’s Kiss

Former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel says Trump asked her over to “kiss.”

Donald Trump Dominates Fourth Quarter Fundraising With $46 Million [Video]Donald Trump Dominates Fourth Quarter Fundraising With $46 Million

Donald Trump Dominates Fourth Quarter Fundraising With $46 Million. Trump’s re-election campaign recently announced that they raked in an impressive $46 million during 2019’s fourth quarter...

Fox Business’ Varney Asks If Strike on Iran Will Impact Impeachment: Are We Going to Put Trump on Trial in Middle of This?

Fox Business' *Stuart Varney* wondered today if the U.S. strike that took out *Qasem Soleimani* would have an impact on the upcoming impeachment trial in the...
Mediaite

Fox Host’s ‘America First’ Shift Makes an Exception for Trump’s Iran Strike

The transformation of Pete Hegseth — an Ivy League-educated, decorated Army platoon leader — is a symbol of the Republican Party in the Trump era.
NYTimes.com

