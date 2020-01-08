Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson & 'Sex Education' Cast Celebrate Season 2 Premiere!

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa happily strike a pose together while hitting the red carpet at the world premiere of season two of Sex Education held at The Genesis Cinema on Wednesday (January 8) in London, England. The four stars were joined at the big event by their other cast mates [...] 👓 View full article

