Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson & 'Sex Education' Cast Celebrate Season 2 Premiere!

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa happily strike a pose together while hitting the red carpet at the world premiere of season two of Sex Education held at The Genesis Cinema on Wednesday (January 8) in London, England. The four stars were joined at the big event by their other cast mates [...]
News video: Sex Education Season 2

Sex Education Season 2 02:25

 Sex Education- Season 2 - Official Trailer - Netflix Life is hard. Love is messy. Messy is normal. Season Two of Sex Education arrives January 17th 2020 Starring:Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa Creators:Laurie Nunn

Sex Education cast reveal what they'd ask in sex ed class [Video]Sex Education cast reveal what they'd ask in sex ed class

Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and the rest of the Sex Education cast reveal what they would've asked in sex education class at school. Report by Nathoom. Like us on Facebook at..

Gillian Anderson has a WHAT in her house?! [Video]Gillian Anderson has a WHAT in her house?!

Netflix's amazing series Sex Education is back for a second series and Gillian Anderson returns again as Jean Milburn and hit out at Trump! Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at..

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa reveals he was homeless before Netflix show

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa reveals he was homeless before Netflix showThe Scottish actor stars as Eric Effiong in the series about socially awkward high school student Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his sex therapist mother Jean...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •MashableUSATODAY.com

Otis & Maeve Are Back in Business For Netflix's 'Sex Education' Season 2

The trailer for season two of Netflix’s Sex Education is here! The upcoming season centers on late bloomer Otis (Asa Butterfield) must master his newly...
Just Jared

