Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson & 'Sex Education' Cast Celebrate Season 2 Premiere!
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa happily strike a pose together while hitting the red carpet at the world premiere of season two of Sex Education held at The Genesis Cinema on Wednesday (January 8) in London, England. The four stars were joined at the big event by their other cast mates [...]
Sex Education- Season 2 - Official Trailer - Netflix
Life is hard. Love is messy. Messy is normal.
Season Two of Sex Education arrives January 17th 2020
Starring:Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa
Creators:Laurie Nunn
The Scottish actor stars as Eric Effiong in the series about socially awkward high school student Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his sex therapist mother Jean... Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Mashable •USATODAY.com