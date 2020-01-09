Global  

Katie Cassidy Divorcing Matthew Rodgers After One Year Together

Just Jared Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Katie Cassidy and husband Matthew Rodgers are splitting up after only one year of marriage. US Weekly is reporting that the Arrow actress has filed the papers for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Cassidy Katie and Matthew tied the knot in December of 2018, although Katie listed their [...]
