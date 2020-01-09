Katie Holmes Suspects Her Son's Toy is Evil in 'Brahms: The Boy 2' Trailer - Watch Now
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () The trailer for Katie Holmes‘ new horror movie Brahms: The Boy 2 has been released. The 41-year-old actress stars in the new horror film directed by William Brent Bell alongside Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman and Ralph Ineson. Here’s the synopsis: Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest [...]
Brahms: The Boy II Trailer - Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.