Katie Holmes Suspects Her Son's Toy is Evil in 'Brahms: The Boy 2' Trailer - Watch Now

Just Jared Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The trailer for Katie Holmes‘ new horror movie Brahms: The Boy 2 has been released. The 41-year-old actress stars in the new horror film directed by William Brent Bell alongside Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman and Ralph Ineson. Here’s the synopsis: Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest [...]
News video: 'Brahms: The Boy II' Trailer

'Brahms: The Boy II' Trailer 02:24

 Brahms: The Boy II Trailer - Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.

Brahms The Boy 2 Movie [Video]Brahms The Boy 2 Movie

Brahms The Boy 2 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:40Published

Katie Holmes In 'The Boy II' New Trailer [Video]Katie Holmes In 'The Boy II' New Trailer

Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson and more star in this new trailer for 'The Boy II'. After a family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with a life-like doll..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:24Published


Mapiavva

Mary Ann RT @JustJared: The trailer for Katie Holmes' new horror movie 'Brahms: The Boy 2' is out now! https://t.co/cAY9QNfTbs 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com The trailer for Katie Holmes' new horror movie 'Brahms: The Boy 2' is out now! https://t.co/cAY9QNfTbs 1 hour ago

RoseParamore7

Rose 🇻🇪•🌈 RT @yvrshoots: Mom (Katie Holmes) suspects her son's new toy is evil. Filmed in Victoria. #TheBoy2 trailer: (https://t.co/ZiX4DssV7o) https… 9 hours ago

yvrshoots

Hollywood North Buzz - YVRShoots Mom (Katie Holmes) suspects her son's new toy is evil. Filmed in Victoria. #TheBoy2 trailer: (… https://t.co/D670BevQIF 9 hours ago

ZahoriBalmaceda

🦊 Zahorí Balmaceda 🦊 RT @THR: Katie Holmes suspects her son's new toy is evil in the trailer for STX Entertainment's 'Brahms: The Boy 2.' Watch: https://t.co/TT… 10 hours ago

THR

The Hollywood Reporter Katie Holmes suspects her son's new toy is evil in the trailer for STX Entertainment's 'Brahms: The Boy 2.' Watch: https://t.co/TTEsKmvpGw 10 hours ago

