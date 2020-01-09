Global  

Sarah Sanders Claims She ‘Can’t Think of Anything Dumber’ Than Taking War Powers Away From Trump

Mediaite Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she "can't think of anything dumber" than reallocating President *Donald Trump's* war powers and control over foreign policy to Congress.
News video: U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote

U.S. lawmakers unconvinced by Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote 02:45

 Trump administration officials failed to convince many U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that an imminent threat had justified the killing of a top Iranian military commander, and congressional Democrats scheduled a vote on legislation to rein in the president’s ability to wage war.

Pelosi: House is 'passing' war powers resolution [Video]Pelosi: House is 'passing' war powers resolution

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said the U.S. House of Representatives would be passing a war powers resolution intended to prevent Trump from waging war against Iran without congressional..

Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran [Video]Bernie Sanders Introduces Bill to Block Funding for War Against Iran

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ro Khanna introduced new legislation to limit funding for military action against Iran.

U.S. lawmakers divided over Trump Iran argument, set war powers vote

Trump administration officials failed to convince Democratic U.S. lawmakers, and some Republicans, on Wednesday that an imminent threat had justified the killing...
Reuters India Also reported by •HinduMENAFN.comCBS NewsAl Jazeera

News Brief: War Powers, Iran Containment, Royal Duties

The House is to vote on a War Powers resolution. President Trump is asking allies to help contain Iran. And, Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex are taking a...
NPR Also reported by •FOXNews.com

