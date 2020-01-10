Sandra Bullock Had Oscar De La Renta Make Matching Bow for Her Dog for Golden Globes
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Sandra Bullock did something really special for her dog on the night of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The 55-year-old Bird Box actress was spotted parking her car and heading into a business meeting on Thursday (January 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif. She donned a striped sweater with ripped blue jeans, white sneakers, and a [...]
Zoë Kravitz's dog crashed Golden Globes party The star attended WME's post award show event with her pet pooch Scout, only for it to run away and into a crowd of people. Sources revealed that Zoë's husband Karl Glusman had to retrieve the dog from amongst the partygoers Zoë is incredibly close to...
Ricky Gervais is glad the Golden Globe Awards are over. The outspoken comedian didn't hold back as he delivered some scathing put downs to the Hollywood elite during Sunday night's glitzy ceremony in..
