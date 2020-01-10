Global  

WH press secretary turns tables on Stephen King, Don Winslow after authors' $200G 'strings attached' charity offer

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was ready with a reply Thursday after authors Stephen King and Don Winslow offered to donate a total of $200,000 to a children's charity if Grisham agreed to hold a press briefing, ending a drought of nearly 10 months.
'Do your damn job!': Stephen King and Don Winslow will donate $200k to children's hospital if White House finally holds press briefing

Authors Stephen King and Don Winslow are offering to donate thousands of dollars to a children's hospital in the name of the White House press secretary if the...
Independent

