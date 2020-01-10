Global  

Dan and Eugene Levy's Prank on Schitt's Creek Co-Star Annie Murphy Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

E! Online Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Dan Levy and Eugene Levy served as guest hosts on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and decided to pull a little prank on their Schitt's Creek co-star Annie...
Credit: ETCanada
News video: Dan & Eugene Levy Guest Host 'Ellen' & Get Emotional About Series Finale

Dan & Eugene Levy Guest Host 'Ellen' & Get Emotional About Series Finale 05:11

 Co-creators and stars of hit series, "Schitt's Creek" fill in for Ellen on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and bring co-stars Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy along for the ride. The Rose family plays a hilarious game of "Say Whaaat? Plus, ET Canada catches up with the stars to get some tea on the series...

Annie Murphy, Noah Reid Prewview ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Final Season [Video]Annie Murphy, Noah Reid Prewview ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Final Season

ET Canada’s Roz Weston sits down with co-stars Annie Murphy and Noah Reid, who preview what audiences can expect from the final season of “Schitt’s Creek”.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:12

Eugene Levy Gets Emotional While Talking ‘Schitt’s Creek’ S6 [Video]Eugene Levy Gets Emotional While Talking ‘Schitt’s Creek’ S6

The sixth and final season of “Schitt’s Creek” is making its debut in January, and while sitting down with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante, star Eugene Levy gets emotional while reflecting about..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:18


The Cast of 'Schitt's Creek' Takes Over 'Ellen' for the Day (Video)

Schitt’s Creek is taking over! Dan and Eugene Levy guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (January 10). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of...
Just Jared

Eugene Levy on his humour, fan mail and why Schitt's Creek has to end

As fans mentally prepare to bid farewell to Schitt's Creek in its final season, co-creator and star Eugene Levy says the cast also had a hard time saying...
CBC.ca


