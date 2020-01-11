lawrence schertel ‘Facts of Life’ star Lisa Whelchel explains why she didn’t release more music after her ’80s solo album https://t.co/Ew5qJijYnj 2 hours ago

Billy Mack Jones ‘Facts of Life’ star Lisa Whelchel explains why she didn’t release more music after her ’80s solo album https://t.co/NskTwRmMVW 3 hours ago

Fox News Alert Today ‘Facts of Life’ star Lisa Whelchel explains why she didn’t release more music after her ’80s solo album Follow the… https://t.co/lhMZUQyqXY 3 hours ago

TVT News ‘Facts of Life’ star Lisa Whelchel explains why she didn’t release more music after her ’80s solo album https://t.co/gQjdqo9vS2 3 hours ago

The Name Is Elvis, E L V I S Son, That's Me ‘Facts of Life’ star Lisa Whelchel explains why she didn’t release more music after her ’80s solo album - Fox News… https://t.co/YZUVQd52GK 3 hours ago

warlock012 ‘Facts of Life’ star Lisa Whelchel explains why she didn’t release more music after her ’80s solo album… https://t.co/ZO4JBOzPhi 4 hours ago

The Breaking News Headlines ‘Facts of Life’ star Lisa Whelchel explains why she didn’t release more music after her ’80s solo album… https://t.co/WGy0SmTNuU 5 hours ago