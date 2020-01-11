Global  

Hillary Clinton Senior Aide Jen Palmieri Congratulates Bernie Sanders on ‘Momentous’ Lead in Gold Standard Iowa Poll

Saturday, 11 January 2020
Former Obama White House senior adviser and ex-Hillary Clinton aide Jennifer Palmieri congratulated Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders over his lead in the latest Des Moines Register poll, considered the "gold-standard" poll for the state.
News video: Sanders leads; Warren, Buttigieg, Biden chasing in Iowa poll

Sanders leads; Warren, Buttigieg, Biden chasing in Iowa poll 01:04

 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has taken a narrow lead among Democratic presidential candidates in the important early-voting state of Iowa in a tight battle with three rivals, a poll released by the state's largest newspaper showed on Friday. Jonah Green has more.

