Hillary Clinton Senior Aide Jen Palmieri Congratulates Bernie Sanders on ‘Momentous’ Lead in Gold Standard Iowa Poll
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () Former Obama White House senior adviser and ex-Hillary Clinton aide Jennifer Palmieri congratulated Independent Vermont Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders over his lead in the latest Des Moines Register poll, considered the "gold-standard" poll for the state.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has taken a narrow lead among Democratic presidential candidates in the important early-voting state of Iowa in a tight battle with three rivals, a poll released by the state's largest newspaper showed on Friday. Jonah Green has more.