Meghan Markle Signs Deal With Disney Just Days After Royal Family Exit: Report

Meghan Markle already has new projects in the works. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed a deal with Disney on an "unspecified project in return for a donation to an elephant...



Recent related videos from verified sources Meghan signed deal with Disney - Times report Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, has agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity that works to protect elephants, the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:07Published 3 hours ago Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney? According to Reuters, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may have inked a deal with Disney. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:36Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Meghan Markle signs deal with Disney The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are used to promoting charitable causes: but this time, they're doing it on their terms.Just days after dropping a bombshell on...

New Zealand Herald 4 hours ago



Meghan Markle, Prince Harry didn't consult some members of royal family before announcement: source Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed on Wednesday that they would be stepping back as "senior members" of the royal family, but it appears not everyone...

FOXNews.com 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this