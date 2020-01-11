Global  

Meghan Markle Signs Deal With Disney Just Days After Royal Family Exit: Report

E! Online Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle already has new projects in the works. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed a deal with Disney on an "unspecified project in return for a donation to an elephant...
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Meghan Markle Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal With Disney

Meghan Markle Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal With Disney 00:30

 Meghan Markle has reportedly signed a voiceover deal.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan signed deal with Disney - Times report [Video]Meghan signed deal with Disney - Times report

Meghan, the wife of Britain&apos;s Prince Harry, has agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity that works to protect elephants, the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney? [Video]Did Meghan Markle Ink A Deal With Disney?

According to Reuters, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, may have inked a deal with Disney.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle signs deal with Disney

Meghan Markle signs deal with DisneyThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex are used to promoting charitable causes: but this time, they're doing it on their terms.Just days after dropping a bombshell on...
New Zealand Herald

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry didn't consult some members of royal family before announcement: source

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed on Wednesday that they would be stepping back as "senior members" of the royal family, but it appears not everyone...
FOXNews.com

