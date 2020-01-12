Global  

Pelosi Dismisses New ‘Crazy Nancy’ Trump Tweet: ‘Everything He Says Is a Projection’

Mediaite Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Moments before *George Stephanopoulos* spoke with Speaker *Nancy Pelosi* this morning, President *Donald Trump* tweeted at him to ask "Crazy Nancy" a few questions.
News video: Nancy Pelosi Is Not Concerned About Trump's Tweets About Her

Nancy Pelosi Is Not Concerned About Trump's Tweets About Her 00:32

 President Donald Trump attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi again, calling her “Crazy Nancy.” According to Business Insider, Pelosi was asked about the tweet on ABC’s “This Week.” Pelosi said: “He has to know that every knock from him is a boost [for her].” The House Speaker said Trump was...

