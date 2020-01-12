Global  

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Celebrate His Birthday Together

AceShowbiz Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The former One Direction singer and the runway beauty seemingly confirm that they have got back together as they reunite at his birthday party over the weekend.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Might Be A Thing Again [Video]Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Might Be A Thing Again

Here's the story.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:00Published

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spark rumours of reunion [Video]Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spark rumours of reunion

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik spark rumours of reunion The couple - who dated from November 2015 to March 2018 before briefly rekindling their romance a few months later - have fuelled speculation they are..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gigi Hadid & On-Again Boyfriend Zayn Malik Celebrate His Birthday in NYC!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back on! The 24-year-old model held on close to the 27-year-old singer as they headed to dinner on Saturday night (January 11) in...
Just Jared Jr

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Back Together on his Birthday

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik apparently are fans of going back to what you know ... because they're back together again. Gigi and Zayn hit up il Buco restaurant in...
TMZ.com

