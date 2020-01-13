Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'The Irishman' Cast Wins for Best Acting Ensemble at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino appear on stage together to accept an award at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The cast of The Irishman won for Best Acting Ensemble and the two legendary actors were joined by Harvey Keitel and Sebastian Maniscalco [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: 2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners 01:24

 2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners The 25th Critics' Choice Awards took place on Sunday night and included a big list of winners in television and film. Best Drama Series: 'Succession' Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, 'Succession' Best Actress in a Drama Series: Regina King, 'Watchmen'...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Parasite' Takes Top Screen Actors Guild Award, Phoenix And Zellweger Oscar Front-Runners After Wins [Video]'Parasite' Takes Top Screen Actors Guild Award, Phoenix And Zellweger Oscar Front-Runners After Wins

"Parasite's" best ensemble cast win marked the first time that honor -- SAG's equivalent of a Best Picture Award -- went to a foreign-language film.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:33Published

Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From The 2020 SAG Awards [Video]Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From The 2020 SAG Awards

ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey brings you the most jaw-dropping moments on and off the silver carpet at the 2020 SAG Awards, from “Parasite” nabbing the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 04:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Wins Best Picture at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!

The movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was the big winner of the night at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards! The film won Best Picture at the awards show on...
Just Jared

Succession's Jeremy Strong Wins Acting Prize at Critics' Choice Awards 2020

Jeremy Strong suits up while appearing on stage to accept his award at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.