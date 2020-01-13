'The Irishman' Cast Wins for Best Acting Ensemble at Critics' Choice Awards 2020!
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Robert De Niro and Al Pacino appear on stage together to accept an award at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday (January 12) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The cast of The Irishman won for Best Acting Ensemble and the two legendary actors were joined by Harvey Keitel and Sebastian Maniscalco [...]
2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners The 25th Critics' Choice Awards took place on Sunday night and included a big list of winners in television and film. Best Drama Series: 'Succession' Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, 'Succession' Best Actress in a Drama Series: Regina King, 'Watchmen'...