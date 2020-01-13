Global  

Ciara’s Hubby Clowned Following Seahawks NFL Playoffs Elimination: “Future After Seeing Russell Wilson Lose”

SOHH Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Ciara's Hubby Clowned Following Seahawks NFL Playoffs Elimination: "Future After Seeing Russell Wilson Lose"The Internet waits for no one. Social media has wasted no time in clowning NFL superstar Russell Wilson following his Seattle Seahawks loss to the Green Bay Packers. Big Facts: Sunday night, the Internet roasted Wilson with a hilarious meme featuring his wife Ciara's ex-fiancé Future dancing after the primetime NFL playoffs loss.

The post Ciara’s Hubby Clowned Following Seahawks NFL Playoffs Elimination: “Future After Seeing Russell Wilson Lose” appeared first on .
News video: Carson Wentz Praised for Reporting Concussion

Carson Wentz Praised for Reporting Concussion 01:02

 Carson Wentz Praised for Reporting Concussion. Wentz was knocked out of Sunday's playoff game after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Seattle's Jadeveon Clowney. The Eagles' quarterback reported concussion systems on the sideline and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. The NFL's chief medical...

Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future in Instagram Post [Video]Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future in Instagram Post

Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future in Instagram Post. Following the New England Patriots' ouster from the playoffs over the weekend. the future Hall of Fame QB said it was "probably unlikely" that..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed [Video]49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed

49ers Defeat Seahawks to Win NFC West and No. 1 Seed. San Francisco's 26-21 victory in Seattle clinched a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. We worked for this all year...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:14Published


NFL Fans Troll Russell Wilson Over Seahawks' Loss, Drag Future Into It

Seattle Seahawks was eliminated from the playoffs after losing a game to Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 12, despite the quarterback's amazing effort to...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •CBC.caDenver PostDaily StarUSATODAY.comESPNFOX SportsSeattle Times

Seahawks clipped in NFL playoffs

An all-Australian punting duel in one of the NFL's biggest games has been averted with Michael Dickson's Seattle Seahawks knocked out of the playoffs by the...
The Age Also reported by •FOX SportsDenver Post

