Ciara’s Hubby Clowned Following Seahawks NFL Playoffs Elimination: “Future After Seeing Russell Wilson Lose”
Monday, 13 January 2020 () The Internet waits for no one. Social media has wasted no time in clowning NFL superstar Russell Wilson following his Seattle Seahawks loss to the Green Bay Packers. Big Facts: Sunday night, the Internet roasted Wilson with a hilarious meme featuring his wife Ciara‘s ex-fiancé Future dancing after the primetime NFL playoffs loss. High-Key Details: […]
The post Ciara's Hubby Clowned Following Seahawks NFL Playoffs Elimination: "Future After Seeing Russell Wilson Lose" appeared first on .
