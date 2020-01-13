Global  

Princes William, Harry deny 'offensive' report that bullying led to Meghan and Harry's drastic decision

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Prince William and Prince Harry formed a united front to deny recent rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s behavior played a role in Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to “step back” from their royal duties. 
News video: Prince Harry reportedly pitched Duchess of Sussex's voiceover skills to Disney boss

Prince Harry reportedly pitched Duchess of Sussex's voiceover skills to Disney boss 00:46

 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has her husband Prince Harry to thank for her new voiceover deal at Disney after he appeared to propose the idea to company CEO Bob Iger.

Queen Calls For Meeting Over Meghan And Harry's Royal Departure [Video]Queen Calls For Meeting Over Meghan And Harry's Royal Departure

Queen Elizabeth and her heirs will meet Prince Harry on Monday to thrash out a plan for Harry and Meghan. The couple recently triggered a royal crisis by announcing they would be stepping back from..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Viscountess Hinchingbrooke on Meghan's struggles [Video]Viscountess Hinchingbrooke on Meghan's struggles

The Duchess of Sussex has struggled to fit into the Royal Family, according to Viscountess Hinchingbrooke. In an interview broadcast on ITV’s ‘Tonight’ programme ‘Harry & Meghan: A Royal..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK princes William and Harry denounce 'offensive' newspaper report

Britain's Prince William and his younger brother Harry publicly denounced an "offensive" newspaper report about their relationship on Monday, as the royals met...
Reuters

Princes William and Harry issue statement amid U.K. Royal Family rift

Ahead of an unprecedented meeting with Queen Elizabeth, Princes William and Harry issued a statement Monday challenging the accuracy of a newspaper report that...
CBC.ca Also reported by •WorldNewsJust JaredTamworth HeraldNew Zealand HeraldCBS News

Morlen4Distrct1

Patricia Morlen Princes William, Harry deny 'offensive' report that bullying led to Meghan and Harry's drastic decision:Harry&Megha… https://t.co/Xw1ItwBOir 5 minutes ago

RavenGood_

Raven Good 🕊 RT @CNN: Princes William and Harry deny "offensive" UK newspaper story that claimed a rift in their relationship was caused by bullying ht… 6 minutes ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Princes Harry and William deny 'offensive' bullying story https://t.co/xrEvuGHDzf https://t.co/Tvi9GdFp2H 6 minutes ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Princes William, Harry deny 'offensive' report that bullying led to Meghan and Harry's drastic decision" via FOX N… https://t.co/6SmM6ZfrOx 8 minutes ago

squirre76627610

squirrel RT @BBCNews: Princes William and Harry deny "false story" in UK newspaper speculating about their relationship, calling it "offensive" htt… 11 minutes ago

EObuom

Ababa Qwatch. RT @TheStarKenya: Britain's Prince William and his younger brother Harry publicly denounced an "offensive" newspaper report about their rel… 16 minutes ago

TheStarKenya

The Star, Kenya Britain's Prince William and his younger brother Harry publicly denounced an "offensive" newspaper report about the… https://t.co/Dw9QA3h0mk 17 minutes ago

namitan_916

namitan RT @cnni: BREAKING: Princes William and Harry deny "offensive" UK newspaper story that claimed a rift in their relationship was caused by b… 24 minutes ago

