Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The announcement of five men and zero women in the Best Director category during the 2020 Oscar nominations drew some serious shade from the broadcast’s host. Actress Issa Rae, during the announcement Monday morning in Los Angeles, read off the names of five men in the Best Director category — Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, […] 👓 View full article