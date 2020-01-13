Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Retweets Image of Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer in Traditional Islamic Clothing Before Iranian Flag

Mediaite Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump took his attacks on Speaker Nancy Pelosi Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to a whole new level Monday morning, by retweeting a photoshopped image of the two in traditional Muslim garb before an Iranian flag. The tweet came in a flurry of frenzied presidential tweets (and retweets) critical of Speaker Pelosi’s criticism of the Trump […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Shares Image Showing Pelosi, Schumer In Islamic Clothing

Trump Shares Image Showing Pelosi, Schumer In Islamic Clothing 00:40

 President Trump slammed Nancy Pelosi.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Politicians Weigh President Trump’s Order to Kill Iranian Military Leader [Video]Politicians Weigh President Trump’s Order to Kill Iranian Military Leader

Defense Secretary Mark Esper appears to be contradicting President Trump's explanation about why Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed. CBS News' Nikole Killion reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:59Published

Nancy Pelosi is not concerned about Trump's tweets about her [Video]Nancy Pelosi is not concerned about Trump's tweets about her

President Donald Trump attack House Speaker Nancy Pelosi again, calling her “Crazy Nancy.” According to Business Insider, Pelosi was asked about the tweet on ABC’s “This Week.” Pelosi said:..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump retweets image showing Nancy Pelosi in Muslim dress in front of Iranian flag

President shares doctored photo of opponents 'trying their best to come to the Ayatollah's rescue'
Independent

Trump retweets image of Pelosi, Schumer in Muslim garb next to Iranian flag

President Trump retweeted a photoshopped image depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Muslim headwear with a backdrop...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kandy_James

Kathleen James RT @B52Malmet: Something is deeply, terribly wrong with this man. Why isn’t the media asking about his slurring speech, and his dangerous t… 5 seconds ago

SirenaMarbella

Sirena Marbella RT @New_Narrative: Trump Retweets Image of Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer in Traditional Islamic Clothing Before Iranian Flag https:/… 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.