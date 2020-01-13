Trump’s Press Secretary Claims Dems Are on ‘Side of Terrorists’ After Fox Anchor Confronts Her on Anti-Muslim ‘Slur’
Monday, 13 January 2020 () White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham accused Democrats of “taking the side of terrorists” when a Fox News anchor asked about President Donald Trump’s anti-Muslim retweet Monday morning. Fox’s Harris Faulkner asked Grisham Monday about Trump retweeting a photoshopped image that showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Muslim clothing […]
