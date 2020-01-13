Trump’s Press Secretary Claims Dems Are on ‘Side of Terrorists’ After Fox Anchor Confronts Her on Anti-Muslim ‘Slur’

A presidency in crisis, a nation on the brink of war — and a White House press secretary who was largely out of sight.

In Vicious Rally Rant, Trump Claims Dems Would Have Leaked Soleimani Op to Press and Enabled His Escape During his Toledo, OH rally on Thursday, President Donald Trump, clearly chafing at the House vote earlier in the day to curtail his war powers against Iran,...

Mediaite 4 days ago



