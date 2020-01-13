Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump’s Press Secretary Claims Dems Are on ‘Side of Terrorists’ After Fox Anchor Confronts Her on Anti-Muslim ‘Slur’

Mediaite Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham accused Democrats of “taking the side of terrorists” when a Fox News anchor asked about President Donald Trump’s anti-Muslim retweet Monday morning. Fox’s Harris Faulkner asked Grisham Monday about Trump retweeting a photoshopped image that showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Muslim clothing […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: White House Press Secretary Responds To Criticism Over Not Holding Press Briefings

White House Press Secretary Responds To Criticism Over Not Holding Press Briefings 00:32

 Thirteen former White House press secretaries wrote a CNN opinion piece arguing for the return of daily press briefings. According to CNN, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham responded to the piece. Grisham said the press has “unprecedented access to President Trump.” She accused them...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Politicians Weigh President Trump’s Order to Kill Iranian Military Leader [Video]Politicians Weigh President Trump’s Order to Kill Iranian Military Leader

Defense Secretary Mark Esper appears to be contradicting President Trump's explanation about why Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed. CBS News' Nikole Killion reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:59Published

Defense Secretary Mark Esper admits to not seeing specific evidence regarding Qassem Soleimani [Video]Defense Secretary Mark Esper admits to not seeing specific evidence regarding Qassem Soleimani

President Donald Trump claimed there was a threat on multiple embassies. He reacted to that threat by ordering the killing of former Iraninan Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stephanie Grisham: Trump’s Press Secretary Who Doesn’t Meet the Press

A presidency in crisis, a nation on the brink of war — and a White House press secretary who was largely out of sight.
NYTimes.com

In Vicious Rally Rant, Trump Claims Dems Would Have Leaked Soleimani Op to Press and Enabled His Escape

During his Toledo, OH rally on Thursday, President Donald Trump, clearly chafing at the House vote earlier in the day to curtail his war powers against Iran,...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.