'Uncut Gems' Was Snubbed By the Oscars & Lots of Celebs Are Upset

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The movie Uncut Gems and its star Adam Sandler were completely shut out of the Oscar nominations this morning and celebrities are not happy about it. Adam took to Twitter this morning to share a sweet reaction to his snub and he also congratulated his The Waterboy mom Kathy Bates on getting a nomination. Stars [...]
Adam Sandler Looks on the Bright Side of His Oscars 2020 Nomination Snub

Adam Sandler gave a great performance in Uncut Gems, but was snubbed and wasn’t given a nomination at the 2020 Oscars. The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to...
Just Jared

