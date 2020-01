Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' has been granted exemption from tax by the government in Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made on Twitter by the official handle of government of UP which stated that the film which showcases the story of Tanhaji has been made tax free. Ajay was quick to appreciate the move and urged UP CM Yogi Adityanath to watch the film.