Vanessa Hudgens Hits the 'Bad Boys for Life' Red Carpet Solo After Split From Austin Butler

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Vanessa Hudgens is smiling solo on the red carpet. The 31-year-old actress looked happy on the red carpet at the premiere of Bad Boys for Life on Tuesday night (January 14) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa appears in the film alongside Martin Lawrence and Will Smith. She [...]
News video: Bad Boys for Life Movie Clip - Good Men

Bad Boys for Life Movie Clip - Good Men 00:45

 Bad Boys for Life Movie Clip - Good Men Plot Synopsis: The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. US Release Date: January 17, 2020 Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens Directed By: Adil El Arbi,...

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years of Dating [Video]Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years of Dating

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler Break Up After 9 Years of Dating According to US Weekly, the couple recently called it quits. An unnamed source told the publication, "Vanessa and Austin are..

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Break Up [Video]Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Break Up

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler have reportedly split and now I no longer believe in true love.

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Are 'Bad Boys For Life' in Madrid & Berlin!

Bad Boys For Life are taking it all around the world! Will Smith and Martin Lawrence got all dressed up to hit the red carpet at the big Berlin premiere of Bad...
Wanna See Martin Lawrence + Will Smith In Action? Grab Your Free BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Screening Passes Now

Wanna See Martin Lawrence + Will Smith In Action? Grab Your Free BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Screening Passes NowThe wait is almost over – Hollywood heavyweights Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are teaming up for one more big on-screen run together. In celebration of Bad...
