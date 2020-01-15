Meghan Markle Stops By Women's Center in Vancouver for Tea Time Amid Royal Family Drama
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () The Duchess of Sussex pays a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre in Canada after she was spotted leaving the Vancouver Island for the mainland earlier on Tuesday, January 14.
Elle Magazine reports 'Sussexit,' or 'Megxit,' is in full effect. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced plans to divide their time between the UK and North America. They also say they intend to wean themselves off of British taxpayer funding. This was massive news — even to the rest of the...