Ezra Miller Cameos as 'The Flash' Alongside The Flash's Grant Gustin in 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () The latest episode of the Arrowverse’s Crisis on Infinite Earths just gave us one amazing cameo! Spoilers ahead! Grant Gustin, who plays The Flash for The CW came face-to-face with Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash for the DC Universe movies! The characters were both in costume as the superhero when they met on screen. [...]
