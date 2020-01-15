Global  

John Bolton Will Reportedly Share Ukraine Details in His Upcoming Book

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
John Bolton Will Reportedly Share Ukraine Details in His Upcoming BookJohn Bolton recently said he would testify in the Senate impeachment trial if he’s subpoenaed. The calls for him to testify have increased since then, given what multiple reports and witnesses have indicated about his firsthand knowledge of the Ukraine push at the center of the president’s impeachment. Just recently President Donald Trump said he […]
Recent related videos from verified sources

'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial [Video]'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial

U.S. President Donald Trump said it is up to the Senate to decide whether former national security adviser John Bolton testifies in the impeachment trial, but added 'we have to protect presidential..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Chuck Schumer Calls The New York Times Report A 'Game Changer' [Video]Chuck Schumer Calls The New York Times Report A 'Game Changer'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called The New York Times report a “game changer.” The report reveals new details about the Trump administration's hold on Congressionally mandated aid to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

