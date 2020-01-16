Robert Hyde Denies Stalking Yovanovitch in Bonkers, Expletive-Filled Interview: ‘I’m a Little Landscaper From F*cking Connecticut!’
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Robert Hyde lashed out at Lev Parnas in a bizarre, rambling, and expletive-filled interview with Sinclair TV’s Eric Bolling, denying that he participated in a surveillance campaign of then-US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. During the five-minute phone interview, Hyde was at times evasive and incredibly vague when directly asked about the latest bombshell claims […]