R.E.M. Threaten Legal Action Against Donald Trump

*R.E.M.* have hit out at Donald Trump after he continues to use their music at his rallies.



The band have been long-time critics of the American politician, who makes frequent use of 'It's The End Of The World As We Know (And I Feel Fine)' at his public appearances.



Recently returning to the track, Donald Trump's public usage has once again drawn the ire of the band.



Bass player and vocalist Mike Mills hit out on social media, explaining that the band are "exploring all legal avenues to prevent this".



We are aware that the President* @realDonaldTrump continues to use our music at his rallies. We are exploring all legal avenues to prevent this, but if that’s not possible please know that we do not condone the use of our music by this fraud and con man.



— Mike Mills (@m_millsey) January 15, 2020



The statement caused uproar on social media, but it follows a number of similar claims by other bands - The Rolling Stones are also pledging to stop Donald Trump using their song 'You Can't Always Get What You Want'.



