James Bond won't be a woman, clarifies producer

Sify Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 16 (ANI): Barbara Broccoli, who has since long been the producer of the James Bond franchise, recently clarified in an interview that the 007 character won't be played by a woman in the forthcoming rendition.
Credit: Bang Media World
News video: Barbara Broccoli: Next James Bond actor will be male, but could be 'of any colour'

Barbara Broccoli: Next James Bond actor will be male, but could be 'of any colour' 01:14

 James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed the next star to play the role will be male, but could be "of any colour".

