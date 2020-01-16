Global  

Steve Doocy: Despite Nancy Pelosi Calling Impeachment Somber, ‘She Was Wearing Pink, There Was Giggling’

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy appeared to take issue with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s wardrobe choice while signing Articles of Impeachment sent Wednesday from the House of Representatives to the Senate chamber. In a segment that mocked the pomp of circumstance that House Democrats put before television cameras — which included Pelosi’s signing the articles […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Pelosi: Schiff to lead prosecution at Trump impeachment trial

Pelosi: Schiff to lead prosecution at Trump impeachment trial 01:59

 House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday named the seven lawmakers who will prosecute U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. Zachary Goelman reports.

