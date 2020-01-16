Global  

Mindhunter's Future In Doubt As Netflix Lets Cast Contracts Expire

Just Jared Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Mindhunter may not be getting a third season, and this is based on what Netflix let happen to the contracts of cast members including Holt McCallany. Anna Torv, and Jonathan Groff. The cast were reportedly all released from their contracts last month when they expired. A Netflix spokesperson explained that David Fincher, the director of [...]
